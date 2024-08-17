White Woman Convicted Of Manslaughter In Fatal Shooting Of Black Neighbor Over Children's Play Dispute

In a case that has gripped the community of Ocala, Florida, a white woman with a documented history of harassing children and using racial slurs was convicted of manslaughter on Friday for the fatal shooting of Ajike “AJ” Owens, a Black mother.

The tragic incident occurred on June 2, 2023, when 60-year-old Susan Louise Lorincz shot Owens through her apartment door. The shooting followed a long-standing dispute between the two over Owens’ children playing outside.

Despite Lorincz’s claims of self-defense, an all-white, six-person jury found her guilty, leaving her facing up to 30 years in prison, The Associated Press reports. The courtroom was thick with emotion as the verdict was read, with Owens’ mother, Pamela Dias, breaking down in tears. A family member’s heartfelt cry, “Oh, God. Thank you, Jesus,” captured the bittersweet mix of relief and enduring pain.

Reflecting on the verdict, Dias said, “It has been a long journey to get to this day, to get to this verdict. My heart is a little lighter, and we’re now on the path of true healing.”

The confrontation that ended in Owens’ death began when she went to address Lorincz after the woman allegedly threw skates and an umbrella at her children. As the argument escalated, Lorincz fired a single shot through her locked door, killing Owens while her children watched in horror.

During the trial, the jury heard Lorincz’s account in a police interview, where she claimed she was in fear for her life and had no intention of killing Owens. “I was shaking. I was just so distraught at that point in time,” Lorincz said. But prosecutors cast doubt on her story, pointing out that Owens was unarmed and Lorincz’s door was securely locked.

Lorincz’s defense leaned heavily on Florida’s controversial “stand your ground” law, which allows the use of deadly force if a person believes their life is in imminent danger.

However, Owens’ family and their attorney, Anthony D. Thomas, argued that this case was about more than just Lorincz’s actions. “Not only was Susan Lorincz on trial today, but so was ‘stand your ground’ and how that’s defined,” Thomas said, suggesting that the verdict brought more clarity to this often-debated law.

Initially, Lorincz wasn’t arrested immediately following the shooting, a delay that sparked community outrage. It wasn’t until June 6, 2023, that the Marion County Sheriff’s Office took her into custody. Sheriff Billy Woods later stated that their investigation concluded Lorincz’s actions were not justifiable under the law, calling it “simply a killing.”

While prosecutors considered charging Lorincz with second-degree murder, they ultimately pursued manslaughter, recognizing the challenge of proving intent.