This Online Platform Created By Civil Rights Activists Is A Valuable Source For COVID-19 Info

A new resource hub for COVID-19 is helping those stuck indoors. From medical providers to therapy to kids projects, “While At Home,” the brainchild of activist DeRay McKesson, looks to be a turn-to platform of helpful resources to individuals seeking it out during the current pandemic.

The goal, according to its founders, is to provide accessible and digestible information to the public via highly curated content and programming that is crafted around our new normal. “We are living in unprecedented times when people around the world are relying upon digital platforms for updates, resources, and most notably engagement,” a press release for the platform stated.

The helpful hub helps information seekers find hotlines, check for medical help, recommend charities to donate to, help with securing a job or benefits, provides tips for parents, and even directs you to the 2020 Census. It’s also touted as a place for conversation and empathy during times that “challenge societal norms.”

#WhileAtHome is a resource hub for information about coronavirus and actions you can take to stay engaged during this time. Check it out→ https://t.co/K1AtV2uoqD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 27, 2020 California Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted about the new hub that allows Americans to stay engaged during this uncertain time.

“As a mom, who is now working from home while also home-schooling my 6 year old daughter, I know first hand the need for a single site that can help guide me throughout the COVID-19 crisis,” Stacie Gillian, co-founder of Maestra, one of the partners in the initiative tells ESSENCE. “While At Home is a centralized destination, with something to help everyone. By offering such a wide range of essential resources, we have been able to create a helpful and hopeful community. When DeRay McKesson approached us to be a part of bringing WhileAtHome.org to life, we saw it as a way to lend our support to a broader community.”

McKesson says what propelled him to create the hub was a desire to have a central place for the many resources being shared on social media. “The current climate is confusing enough as it is, people shouldn’t have to hunt down resources or information,” the McKesson tells ESSENCE. “We created the 478-29-COVID line to streamline phone calls for information about testing and to alleviate the strain on 911 as people have been using it for non-emergencies recently. In moments like this, access to the right information can be a matter of life and death — we wanted to make it easy for people.”

Photo Courtesy of While At Home

The project leaders say that the joint volunteer effort combines a set of experiences spanning community organizing, social impact strategy, communications, and traditional politics, as well as in-depth knowledge of working with start-ups to meet an immediate set of resource needs.