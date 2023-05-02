WATCH: Thrival Guide| AfroPunk

READ MORE LESS

0:03

It’s giving forward movements only in 2023.

0:07

Leave survival mode.

0:08

In the past this year, we’re proclaiming our right to thrive.

0:12

We invite you to flourish and prosper with us through our rival guides.

0:16

Our mission is to simply help you have the best year ever.

0:20

Now, here are underground artists to watch by Afropunk.

0:24

2022 was a banger for music.

0:28

Some of our favorites gave us the soundtrack to our lives from Doshi to Ecstasy pseud Archives to salt.

0:35

Some of the best music was made in 2022.

0:39

2022 is over though it’s 2023 we have our eyes set on even more rising stars.

0:45

Here’s artists to watch a list of musicians you need to listen to right now.

0:50

Baby Stormy, an alt rock artist had a breakout year in 2022 with the viral releases of bad girls club and dreams with her undeniable star quality, both in terms of her striking looks and hit making abilities.

1:04

We can’t wait to see what she has in store for 2023.

1:07

Toss an emerging a piano talent hailing from SCA and rooted in culture is making moves with his Polish Zulu lyrics, powerful voice and dynamic stage presence.

1:18

He’s definitely one of the young acts to watch out of South Africa Cinnamon Babe.

1:23

A new metal punk band made a splash with their hit single rock and roll is black, which pays tribute to the black origins, rock and roll.

1:31

Lead singer, Stormy Maya uses her platform to address issues such as colorism and women’s rights.

1:37

And the band continues to challenge expectations of what metal rock should sound and look like.

1:43

And our Black history event is a multidisciplinary immersive experience that includes music, visual, art, poetry, dance, performance, art, and much more featuring all black women and celebrating black women throughout history.

2:00

