WATCH: Thrival Guide| AfroPunk

It’s giving forward movements only in 2023.
Leave survival mode.
In the past this year, we’re proclaiming our right to thrive.
We invite you to flourish and prosper with us through our rival guides.
Our mission is to simply help you have the best year ever.
Now, here are underground artists to watch by Afropunk.
2022 was a banger for music.
Some of our favorites gave us the soundtrack to our lives from Doshi to Ecstasy pseud Archives to salt.
Some of the best music was made in 2022.
2022 is over though it’s 2023 we have our eyes set on even more rising stars.
Here’s artists to watch a list of musicians you need to listen to right now.
Baby Stormy, an alt rock artist had a breakout year in 2022 with the viral releases of bad girls club and dreams with her undeniable star quality, both in terms of her striking looks and hit making abilities.
We can’t wait to see what she has in store for 2023.
Toss an emerging a piano talent hailing from SCA and rooted in culture is making moves with his Polish Zulu lyrics, powerful voice and dynamic stage presence.
He’s definitely one of the young acts to watch out of South Africa Cinnamon Babe.
A new metal punk band made a splash with their hit single rock and roll is black, which pays tribute to the black origins, rock and roll.
Lead singer, Stormy Maya uses her platform to address issues such as colorism and women’s rights.
And the band continues to challenge expectations of what metal rock should sound and look like.
And our Black history event is a multidisciplinary immersive experience that includes music, visual, art, poetry, dance, performance, art, and much more featuring all black women and celebrating black women throughout history.
This is an event you don't wanna miss, especially with performances from India Ari Mir A Moet Sarah Jones and many more
