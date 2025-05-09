WATCH: This Black Women Created a Solution for Unwanted Facial Hair

On this week’s episode, we talk to Jasmine Nelson, Founder of Umber by J Lenay. Jasmine Nelson is making major waves in the Beauty industry by tackling an underserved and rarely spoken about issue among women: Facial Hair. It is estimated at least 10% of women deal with Hirsutism (male pattern hair growth), and many more have some degree of excessive hair that they feel uncomfortable with. Hirsutism is often a symptom of PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome) in which 70% of affected women may remain undiagnosed.

Jasmine, who struggled with this issue since her teenage years, is one of these women. After trying many remedies, spending thousands, and not seeing any results, she decided to create her own solution – The Hair Reducing Fade Oil.

Since 2020, her company Umber by J Lenay, has helped over 40,000 women feel more confident, connected, and finally feminine again thanks to her all natural topical solution.

Watch the video for the discount code to purchase and more!