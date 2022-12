READ MORE LESS

On this episode of Shop Essence Live in partnership with New Voices Family, we interview Philomina Kane, also known as NaturallyPhilo, founder of Kin Apparel. She created KIN Apparel to make functional and inclusive clothing and accessories with an emphasis on haircare. Watch the episode as we hear about her experience on Shark Tank where they won over an investment by the first Black Female investor on Shark Tank, Emma Grede.

Shop the line on Essence IG page now!