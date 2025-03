On this episode of Shop Essence Live in partnership with New Voices Family, we talk to Anna Cobb, Founder and CEO of Rejuv. With a background in plant science and a passion for health and wellness, she created Rejuv a 100% plant-based energy juice with six organic ingredients and no allergens or synthetic additives. She was inspired to develop Rejuv after a life-threatening allergic reaction to synthetic energy supplements.

