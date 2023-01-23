WATCH: Shop this Black Owned Luxury Leather Handbag Brand

READ MORE LESS

Alexandria started her passion for fashion at age ten, when she persuaded her mother to let her be an assistant at her Fashion Design Studio everyday after school. At that young age she learned a lot about design and running a fashion business. At the age of thirteen her family moved from Nigeria to Atlanta, Georgia and she started her modeling career. She modeled for major companies throughout the South.

As her modeling career advanced she fell in love with the beauty and glamour of the industry, But soon she realized that most women including her could not afford the luxurious accessories and clothing that she modeled in magazines and on the runway.

She also realized that there was a void in the Market for black-owned luxury handbag brands that were household name brands. She decided she would change the narrative by putting her educational background with her years of experience in the fashion industry and create an affordable luxury brand.

With the support her husband Alfred Alli, and two amazing kids F&W Style was born. F&W Style handbags are in over 1000 boutiques and Retail stores including Nordstrom, Tjmaxx, and Marshall’s. F&W Style has also been featured in several publications including Oprah Daily, Vogue, Essence, Black Enterprise. And worn by celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Tiffany Haddish and more.