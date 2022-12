READ MORE LESS

Ranay, the CEO of Glow By Daye’s says “the mission is to make your hair maintenance experience better with high quality, optimally designed products. We want to be apart of your hair care regimen to help you meet your hair goals whether it’s length and/or moisture retention, prolonging hairstyles, or overall hair health. “Your hair can be such a time capsule on your journey of life, embrace it, love it, and take care of it.” This was the inspiration behind Glow by Daye.