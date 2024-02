READ MORE LESS

Sugar Puffs is a line of hair care products for children with tight, curly hair. Our goal is to make sure that every hair gets the care and attention it needs. By avoiding all parabens and sulphates, we try to keep your child’s curls moisturized and silky without endangering their health. Additionally, all of our products were created with science-backed beauty for curly, afro-textured hair and are cruelty-free.