WATCH | Remembering Music Icon Frankie Beverly

Frankie Beverly, the legendary R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, passed away on September 10, at the age of 77. His family announced the news early Wednesday morning, with a heartfelt post on social media.

Beverly was well known with the ESSENCE Festival audience, donning his all-white stage outfits and rocking the crowd with his signature smooth vocals. He became a beloved staple at the event, headlining the festival on several occasions, exciting fans with timeless songs and unforgettable performances.