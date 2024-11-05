WATCH: Quincy Jones Tribute

Quincy Jones, a towering figure in the music and entertainment industry, passed away peacefully on Sunday at his home in Bel Air, California, surrounded by loved ones. He was 91.Born on March 14, 1933, in Chicago, Quincy Delight Jones was raised in a tumultuous environment marked by the Great Depression and his mother’s mental illness. At age 11, his discovery of an upright piano at a local recreation center in Bremerton, Washington, became the pivotal moment that redirected his life from one of petty crime to a career in music.