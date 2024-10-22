Home • Videos WATCH: Paint The Polls Black: Alphonso David And Ebony McMorris Discuss Battleground States & Election Protection By Essence · Updated October 22, 2024 Whether you’re voting early or voting on election day, your vote is your power to shape a future we desire. Watch as Alphonso David and Ebony McMorris break down voters registration and the battleground state polling totals. TOPICS: alphonso david battleground states Ebony McMorris kamala harris Paint The Polls Black Presidential Election vote voters registration Voting