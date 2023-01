As the new year gets underway, celebrities are setting clear intentions about how they want to move through 2023.

Have you set you word for 2023 yet? If you haven’t, this video might help.

As celebs brought in the new year on the Golden Globes red carpet January 10, they also shared their guiding word for 2023. While intention was a big one for a couple of TV stars, other entertainers through out words like peace, joy, and being present to describe how they plan to move through the year. Check out the interview above to hear what Viola Davis, Niecy Nash and more had to say.