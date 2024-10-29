WATCH: Of The Essence - Toni Braxton Reflects on Iconic Career and Family Life

As the leading voice of the Braxton family, Toni has always been a trailblazer, setting the stage for her sisters with her signature contralto and daring sense of style. From her early days topping the charts in the ’90s, with hits such as “Love Shoulda Brought You Home,” “I Love Me Some Him” and the unforgettable “Un-Break My Heart,” she became the quintessential R&B diva; but it was her fearless fashion choices that cemented her status as a style icon. From her red-carpet moments to her infamous pixie cut, Braxton’s showstopping panache has always been as memorable as her voice. Her iconic look has been widely emulated and celebrated—my own pixie cut was inspired by the legendary songstress.