On Tuesday, Yvonne Flowers took the oath of office as Mayor of the City of Poughkeepsie. Flowers spoke to ESSENCE about her historic win, saying, “I want to thank my family, friends and supporters for going on this historic journey with me. I am about to take the mantle and begin the earnest work to push the City of Poughkeepsie to its true potential and to unify our city.”