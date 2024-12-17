WATCH: In My Feed - Photos Of Jamie Foxx And His Daughters Over The Years

After spending 2023 recovering from a significant health crisis, 2024 was a triumphant year for Jamie Foxx. Sharing huge moments with his girls, Corinne and Anelise, is one of the Oscar winner’s greatest joys.

“I used to be a guy that was dedicated to the Hollywood [mentality of] ‘Let’s have fun all the time.’ But now everything I do I consistently think of my two daughters,” he’s said.