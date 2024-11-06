WATCH: In My Feed - Black Women Respond With Shock, Resignation And Anger To Donald Trump’s Presidential Win

VP Harris offered specific proposals on how to uplift the middle class, including $25000 in downpayment assistance for first-time homebuyers, addressed the specific concerns of Black men and Latino men, yet Trump still won.

This is the bitter reality that seemed to prove the adage that a Black person has to be twice as good as a white person to go half as far. When it became clear that VP Harris was losing the presidential race, Black women took to social media to express their disappointment.

Black women will continue to post about this stunning loss over the next few days and weeks and will once again steel themselves for the onslaught to come. But rather than fight, rally or protest for everyone’s rights some Black women are urging each other to simply—take care of one another.