Home · Videos WATCH: In My Feed - A Definitive List Of The Best Fragrances This Year So Far READ MORE LESS By Essence · Updated June 1, 2023 Fragrance is arguably one of the most important parts of our respective beauty routines. Take a look at the list Money & Careers Senior Editor, Kimberly Wilson said were the best fragrances she’s smelled this year. TOPICS: beauty Delina Exclusif fragrances to try Good Girl Blush Gypsy water Hibiscus Mahajad Jergans Cherry Almond Mango skin sweet Yes I am glorius