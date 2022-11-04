WATCH | If Not For My Girls: Respect, Relationships, and Real Life

READ MORE LESS

Coca-Cola and ESSENCE are back for a fourth and so fabulous season of If Not For My Girls featuring our new cast and the Best Coke Ever; Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.

The season’s cast is taking the entertainment world by storm. Paige Hurd, Ryan Destiny, and Justine Skye take to Santa Monica, CA for some beach-side bonding. And they don’t take long to start speaking their truth about friendships and sisterhood, romance and relationships, and the importance of setting boundaries.

Watch the trailer now to get ready for this new season of beach bonding and sisterhood.