READ MORE LESS

When you’re in a girl group where style is key, having no nails isn’t ideal—especially if you’re on set for a cover shoot. “Hey, babe, can we get through this video, I promise we will glue all of those nails back on,” I say gently to Jorja for a quick pep talk, one of the three members of Flo. “I had acrylic nails on, but they made me take them off for this shoot,” she responds, with a pout that a supermodel would envy.