WATCH: Chief To Chief | Yvette Noel-Schure

In her you will see her mother Carmel's eyes, indigenous cheekbones, and legs for days!

She is Yvette Noel-Schure, Co-Founder of Schure Media Group.

Much like Little Grenada or “Spice Island” that is only 134 square miles yet is responsible for more than 20 percent of the world’s nutmeg production, her legacy is one of doing BIG things from small places.

For our May/June #ChieftoChief, #EssenceVentures President & CEO Caroline Wanga was welcomed to Yvette’s home to fellowship on the ministry of motherhood, sanctity of sisterhood, legendary love, ancestral anointing, and her journey from journalist to juggernaut.

Teaching “The Business of Music” in Valencia, Spain, the importance of coconut in the curry and jerk chicken for loved ones despite being a vegan, and dancing like Jonty, punctuated the authenticity and vulnerability of their time together.

ESSIES, as we enter Mother’s Day weekend we dedicate this very special Chief-To-Chief to the life and memory of Carmel Noel whose spirit shines through her baby girl Yvette everyday, as she uses her gifts to bless and uplift others.