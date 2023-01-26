Home · News

WATCH: Celebrity Appearances On The Red Carpet From ‘You People,’ ‘Proud Family,’ & ‘Truth Be Told’

READ MORE LESS
By Essence ·

Premiere season is in full swing and the stars took to the red carpets across LA for feature films and TV Shows. Take a look at who showed up for the premieres of ‘You People,’ ‘Proud Family,’ & ‘Truth Be Told.’

TOPICS: 