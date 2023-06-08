WATCH: Canviiy Offers Everyday Solutions for Dry Itchy Scalp

READ MORE LESS

The inspiration for Canviiy was born when its founder, Sherrel Sampson experienced an unbearable itchy scalp that would not go away. After trying disappointing market products, this sparked the desire to formulate botanical-based scalp care products that address the root of the problem for millions of people. That wish became a passion, and that passion became a purpose for the Canviiy team, to craft a one-of-a-kind formulation to calm scalp irritation. With a team of organic experts and a strong desire for a perfect product, Canviiy pioneered the ScalpBliss™ Collection, proven to offer the most long-lasting (hours to days) organic-based scalp irritation solutions on the market today.