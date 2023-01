READ MORE LESS

Held at Melrose Place in the heart of West, Hollywood, sponsored by Grey Goose, singer and actress Coco Jones celebrated her 25th birthday. The guest who attended the party were among the first to listen to the singer’s new release, ‘What Didn’t I Tell You’ which according to Jones, is a collection of personal stories she compiled while struggling to identify her personhood. Take a look at some of the celebrities who attended the celebration.