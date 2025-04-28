WATCH: Black Women Created the Vitamin enriched drink to naturally boost your energy!

On this episode of Shop Essence Live in partnership with New Voices Family we feature Brooke Blacksher, Founder of Health Atelier. Brooke is a seasoned tech professional and the heart behind Health Atelier, combining her expertise in CX, analysis and with 10+ years of firsthand full time caregiving for her mom who navigated chronic illness stemming from diabetes.

After seeing the struggles in her mom’s healthcare journey, Brooke created Health Atelier to provide simple, easy, and effective wellness solution that can be incorporated into your wellness journey with ease.

Their Essential Greens Superfoods powder is a game changer with 40 nutrient rich ingredients ,Probiotics, Fiber, Antioxidants, 0g of sugar, no caffeine, plus it’s boosted with Vitamin D3 — all in a drink you’ll actually want to finish.

Watch the video for more info!