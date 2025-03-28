WATCH: Black-Owned Soda Alternative to help your Gut Health!

On this episode of Shop Essence Live in Partnership with the New Voices Family we feature CEO & Founder of Good Dirt, Lynn Callaway. She’s a long-time advocate for food transparency and sustainability, has worked in urban and community agriculture and was an early promoter of the farm-to-table movement. Her decade-long career in digital marketing spans both the tech and CPG industries, giving her a unique perspective on branding, consumer behavior, and product innovation.

Lynn’s struggles with gut health, brain fog, and post-pregnancy exhaustion, Lynn turned to mushrooms, fiber, and botanicals to create a beverage that truly supports overall well-being.

Unlike many functional beverages, good dirt® is high in fiber, free of stevia and sugar alcohols, and carefully formulated to balance function and flavor- without the bitterness, twangy, or earthy flavors often found in functional drinks.

good dirt® is committed to ingredient transparency, sustainable sourcing, and ongoing efforts toward certification to ensure both people and the planet benefit.

Watch the video for more!