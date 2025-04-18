WATCH: Black-Owned Natural Multi-Purpose Shampoo Bars are a Game Changer!

This week on Shop Essence Live in Partnership with The New Voices Family, we feature Bobeam (Bow-bee-um) Natural Products which offers affordable natural products for both hair and body that are good for you and the environment.

Bobeam’s founder, Laquita is a published author, certified Natural Hair Stylist and Sisterlock (TM) Consultant and has been styling hair for over 3 decades.

Laquita was inspired to create Bobeam due to high prices of hair products and wanted to create a hair care line that was affordable – an entire Bobeam hair care regimen can be purchased for under $30.

Bobeam from the Ghanaian language Twi means ‘the way it was created’ and it characterizes all of the shop items – they are all handmade.

Bobeam’s specialty is shampoo bars made with no harsh detergents, surfactants, or sulfates. They are 100% vegetable soap, non-comedogenic, hypo-allergenic and biodegradable. One 5 oz bar can last longer than two 16 oz bottles of shampoo.

Watch the video for more info and for the special discount code!