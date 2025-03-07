WATCH | Black-Owned Card Game Will Make Your Next Gathering a HIT!

On this week’s episode of Shop Essence Live we feature Hella Awkward Cards, Co-founded by Brittane Rowe, Brandon Rhodes, and Jane Lim. Born from their own need for connection, they set out to share the ability to build relationships and share stories through unforgettable gameplay.

Awkward Games, creators of Hella Awkward—the bold card game that uses provocative questions to spark authentic conversations and build real connections. This unique blend of realness, cultural relevance, and genuine connection sets them apart in the party game space.

They also gave the ESSIES a sneak peak of their new game, Build-A-Bae, the ultimate card game for creating your dream partner or a total disaster, launching later this month!

Catch them on Shark Tank airing March 14th, bringing even more excitement to the brand. Watch the episode for more!