WATCH | Black Girl Approved: Camping For Three Days Helped Me Reset My Life!

READ MORE LESS

Written By: Empress Varnado

It’s already a quarter past seven in the morning. She’s two cups of coffee in, typing 140 miles per hour on Slack, scheduling appointments, and applying make-up as she simultaneously leads a team meeting. Does this sound like someone you know?

Well, she is me.

I’m a woman who lives a fast life; taking care of everything and everyone without slowing down. Desperate to break this routine, I decided to trade in my busy life for an off-the-grid life by doing a three-day camping and hiking trip with Camp Yoshi. I admit; I struggled with the idea of no running water, creepy crawlers, sleeping in a tent, and using a makeshift restroom in the middle of nowhere. And when I say, “ struggled, ” I’m really saying that I was freaking out! On Day one, I didn’t sleep at all. Every noise I heard I assumed was a desert animal waiting to pounce on me. Once the sun came up, another hard truth manifested – there were no showers! I had to wash my body with a giant wet wipe and use an outdoor water filter to wash my face and brush my teeth.

Camp Yoshi softened the blow by cooking us three delicious meals a day! We played games by the campfire and we had a mixologist on deck after every hike. Speaking of hiking, let’s talk about it! We hiked every single day (and sometimes twice a day) which was beyond my comfort zone. However, my Adida’s Terrex hiking shoes kept me balanced as I navigated new terrains. The entire trip, I kept saying, “ It’s the Grip for me!”

I overcame fears on this trip; I literally reached new peaks. I found clarity when I journaled, I did yoga on the mountain, and I marveled at the beauty of the sunset without obstructive views. By the end of the trip- I found myself leading the pack down the mountain like a pro!

In all of this, I didn’t have the capacity to even think about my phone, computer, or what was happening in the world. My attention was focused on these priceless experiences and the beautiful people I got to share them with. This trip was the grounding I needed. There’s nothing like stepping away from your routine, putting your phone on airplane mode, and sleeping in the open air to reset your perspective.

Camping get’s my stamp of approval!

Know Before You Go

Check The Weather: Pack extra clothes to sleep in – the temperature will most definitely drop at night.

Go with A Pro: For your first camping trip, definitely go with a group of people who have experience.

Camp In Comfort: Bring your favorite food, beverages, and family games to keep you entertained. Buy quality clothing and camping materials.