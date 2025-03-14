WATCH | African Designs for the Heart & Home, Ankedjé

On this episode of Shop Essence Live in partnership with New Voices Family, we feature Ankedjé founder Alicia Bello. Born in Prince George’s County, MD to Nigerian immigrants, her passion for African design began when she attended boarding school in Nigeria for the 8th, 9th, and 10th grades.

In Nigeria, it’s common to have a tailor. There are custom outfits made for every occasion. She’s always been a homebody and wanted to bring that experience to the home decor space. She also wanted to connect people of African descent to the history and traditions of the continent.

Every Ankedjé product is handcrafted, sophisticated, and deeply rooted in culture. Watch the full video for more info!