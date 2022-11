READ MORE LESS

The star-studded event hosted by Niecy Nash-Betts shined a spotlight on Black love and lovers of love. The inaugural event under the Black-owned media company and home of the docuseries “Black Love,” honored influential figures in six categories: self love, partnership, community impact, wellness, storytelling, and icons. The honorees were Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, Kendrick Sampson, Lauren London, and DeVon Franklin.