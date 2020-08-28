Views From The March On Washington

Thousands of face mask-wearing people have descended upon Washington, D.C. for the 2020 March On Washington. The march, which was organized by Al Sharpton, falls on the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s infamous “I Have A Dream Speech”.
The rally for racial justice featured speakers such as Ayanna Pressley, the families of victims of police violence, and of course Sharpton himself. Although we’re currently in the middle of a pandemic, unlike at last night’s Republican National Convention, participants looked as though they took the face mask precaution seriously.
If you weren’t able to be there in person, take a look at a few of the poignant moments.
Representative Ayanna Pressley speaks at the Lincoln Memorial during the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality, on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC. - Anti-racism protesters marched on the streets of the US capital on Friday, after a white officer's shooting of African American Jacob Blake. The protester also marked the 57th anniversary of civil rights leader Martin Luther King's historic "I Have a Dream" speech delivered at the Lincoln Memorial. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
People attend the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality, on August 28, 2020, at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. - Anti-racism protesters marched on the streets of the US capital on Friday, after a white officer's shooting of African American Jacob Blake. The protester also marked the 57th anniversary of civil rights leader Martin Luther King's historic "I Have a Dream" speech delivered at the Lincoln Memorial. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 28: Representative Ayanna Pressley poses for a protrait during the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial August 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Today marks the 57th anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech at the same location. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Martin Luther King, III speaks at the Lincoln Memorial during the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality, on August 28, 2020, in Washington, DC. - Anti-racism protesters marched on the streets of the US capital on Friday, after a white officer's shooting of African American Jacob Blake. The protester also marked the 57th anniversary of civil rights leader Martin Luther King's historic "I Have a Dream" speech delivered at the Lincoln Memorial. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
Letetra Widman, sister of Jacob Blake, speaks at the Lincoln Memorial during the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality, on August 28, 2020, in Washington DC. - Anti-racism protesters marched on the streets of the US capital on Friday, after a white officer's shooting of African American Jacob Blake. The protester also marked the 57th anniversary of civil rights leader Martin Luther King's historic "I Have a Dream" speech delivered at the Lincoln Memorial. (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin / POOL / AFP) (Photo by JACQUELYN MARTIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Martin Luther King III speaks during the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality, on August 28, 2020, in Washington, DC. - Anti-racism protesters marched on the streets of the US capital on Friday, after a white officer's shooting of African American Jacob Blake. The protester also marked the 57th anniversary of civil rights leader Martin Luther King's historic "I Have a Dream" speech delivered at the Lincoln Memorial. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 28: People gather and hold up signs at the Lincoln Memorial as they listen to the Rev. Al Sharpton speak during the March on Washington at the Lincoln Memorial August 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Today marks the 57th anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech at the same location. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Martin Luther King, III speaks at the Lincoln Memorial during the "Commitment March: Get Your Knee Off Our Necks" protest against racism and police brutality, on August 28, 2020, in Washington, DC. - Anti-racism protesters marched on the streets of the US capital on Friday, after a white officer's shooting of African American Jacob Blake. The protester also marked the 57th anniversary of civil rights leader Martin Luther King's historic "I Have a Dream" speech delivered at the Lincoln Memorial. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 28: Participants in the March on Washington conclude their march from the Lincoln Memorial at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial August 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Today marks the 57th anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 28: Attendees stand in the reflecting pool near the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington August 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. Today marks the 57th anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech at the same location. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)