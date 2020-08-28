Views From The March On Washington

Thousands of face mask-wearing people have descended upon Washington, D.C. for the 2020 March On Washington. The march, which was organized by Al Sharpton, falls on the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s infamous “I Have A Dream Speech”.

The rally for racial justice featured speakers such as Ayanna Pressley, the families of victims of police violence, and of course Sharpton himself. Although we’re currently in the middle of a pandemic, unlike at last night’s Republican National Convention, participants looked as though they took the face mask precaution seriously.

If you weren’t able to be there in person, take a look at a few of the poignant moments.