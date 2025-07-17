Black Women Are Twice As Likely To Die From Uterine Cancer—These Lawmakers Just Introduced Legislation To Change That

Office Of Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester

A group of Black women lawmakers is leading a new effort to address the racial disparities surrounding uterine fibroids and uterine cancer.

On Tuesday, Senators Lisa Blunt Rochester and Angela Alsobrooks, Representatives Yvette D. Clarke, Shontel Brown and Bonnie Watson Coleman introduced the Uterine Health Legislative Package. The four bills aim to improve uterine health outcomes, particularly for Black women.

Representatives Yvette D. Clarke and Shontel Brown, Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o, Senator Angela Alsobrooks, Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman, and Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester gather during a roundtable discussion on Black women’s health and the push for uterine cancer legislation in Washington, D.C. Photo: Office Of Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester

“It is past time that Congress advances commonsense legislation that raises awareness on fibroids and uterine health,” said Blunt Rochester. “Tragically, uterine cancer impacts Black women more than any other group, and I am proud to have legislation that attempts to get to the root cause of this health disparity.”

The package was announced during a roundtable discussion in Washington, where Academy Award-winning actor and fibroid awareness advocate Lupita Nyong’o shared her own story.

“In 2014 at the age of 31, I received my uterine fibroid diagnosis and was offered only two options: invasive surgery to remove them or live with the pain,” Nyong’o said. “I envision a different future: one with early education for teenagers, better prevention and screening protocols, robust research and less invasive treatments for uterine fibroids. But transformation begins with understanding, and understanding requires research.”

The four-part package includes:

The Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act would increase federal funding for uterine fibroid research, improve data collection and expand public education.

The Uterine Fibroid Intervention and Gynecological Health Treatment (U-FIGHT) Act would support access to early screening, detection, treatment and research.

The Uterine Cancer Study Act calls for a federal examination of the link between hair straighteners and uterine cancer, particularly among Black women.

The Uterine Fibroids Awareness Month Resolution would designate July as Uterine Fibroids Awareness Month, raising national awareness. Increased awareness could promote earlier diagnosis, reduce stigma, and boost support for research and policy efforts.

“These four bills are crucial for understanding, treating and preventing uterine cancer and fibroids,” said Watson Coleman. “Fibroids and uterine cancer impact Black women at higher rates, yet sufficient medical research is still lacking. Fibroids are a public health issue, and I’m proud to join my colleagues in advancing these bills to raise awareness, provide resources, and mandate research to help relieve suffering for women and girls everywhere.”

According to a 2022 study led by researchers at the National Cancer Institute,deaths from uterine cancer are rising in the U.S., with the highest rates among non-Hispanic Black women. From 2010 to 2017, the study found that deaths from uterine cancer overall increased by 1.8% per year. More aggressive forms of the disease, known as non-endometrioid subtypes, saw an increase in death rates of 2.7% annually. Black women had more than twice the rate of death from both overall uterine cancer and these aggressive subtypes compared with other racial and ethnic groups.

“The health crisis Black women across this nation confront every day will not end unless meaningful, targeted action is taken to do so,” said Clarke. “With these four bills, we are not only putting the uterine health of millions first, but we are also carrying on the torch lit by a long line of lawmakers, advocates and leaders who refused to stand by while women struggle in silence.”

Alsobrooks added, “For too long, uterine fibroids have plagued women, particularly Black women. We need to invest in research, raise public awareness and develop programs for early treatment. No woman should have to suffer in silence.”

The legislative package has received support from various advocacy groups, including the Fibroid Foundation and the White Dress Project. Both organizations have been working for years to raise awareness around reproductive health conditions that disproportionately impact women of color.

If passed, the legislation could lead to earlier diagnosis and better treatment options for millions of women impacted by fibroids and uterine cancer.