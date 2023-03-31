Two-Year-Old Boy Missing After Mom Killed In Florida

An urgent search is underway for a missing 2-year-old boy whose mother was found dead on Thursday in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Taylen Mosley’s 20-year-old mother Pashun Jeffrey appeared to be a victim of a “violent homicide” at the Lincoln Shores Apartments in St. Petersburg, according to the city’s police chief, Anthony Holloway.

“Our main concern is we need to find this 2-year-old. We need to know where he is,” Holloway said.

Orlando NBC affiliate WESH reports that “family members couldn’t reach Pashun the next day and called apartment staff to check on her. That’s when her body was found in the unit.”

“Taylen is a beautiful little boy. He’s very loving and caring,” Taylen’s grandmother told reporters. “He will smile and laugh at anybody … I’m asking everybody. Somebody saw something. If you know something, say something. He lost his mommy, so he needs his family right now.”

Authorities have identified Taylen’s father as a person of interest, but have reported that the toddler is not with him.

According to law enforcement, Taylen was last seen in the 11600 block of Fourth Street North in St. Petersburg, Florida.

If you see him, you are asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or 911.