Authorities Say Twin Brothers Found Dead On Georgia Mountain Died In A Double Suicide

PHOTO: GOFUNDME

Nearly three months after 19-year-old twin brothers were found dead atop a mountain in northern Georgia, authorities have ruled their deaths a double suicide.

Qaadir Malik Lewis and Naazir Rahim Lewis, both from Lawrenceville—a suburb just outside Atlanta—were discovered on March 8 at the summit of Bell Mountain, a remote lookout near the North Carolina border.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) confirmed the ruling on May 21, stating in a press release: “Based on the results of the medical examiner’s autopsy and other investigative findings, their deaths have been ruled suicide-suicide. GBI agents have met with the Lewis family to share the findings.”

According to the GBI, cell phone data helped trace the brothers’ movements from their home all the way to Bell Mountain. Surveillance video also showed the twins were alone during the trip.

Only one of them—Naazir—was seen heading to the airport on March 7, the day before they were found. But he never boarded a flight to Boston, where the two were supposed to visit friends. Instead, authorities said he returned home. Qaadir reportedly never had a ticket.

The circumstances surrounding the case left the family stunned. They told NBC affiliate WXIA in Atlanta that neither brother had any known ties to Bell Mountain or the area nearby. The location was unfamiliar and far from home, making the tragedy even more mysterious.

Forensic evidence found at the scene indicated both brothers fired a weapon. Investigators said Naazir purchased ammunition just days earlier and had it delivered to their home on March 5. Online searches recovered from their devices included information on how to load a firearm, suicide rates in 2024, and other related topics.

“The comprehensive investigation indicates the injuries causing their deaths were self-inflicted,” the GBI said, adding that the case would be formally closed in the coming weeks.

Initially, there was speculation the case might be a murder-suicide, but the family never believed that.”They’re very protective of each other. They love each other,” their uncle Rahim Brawner told WXIA in March. “They’re, like, inseparable. I couldn’t imagine them hurting each other because I’ve never seen them get into a fistfight before.”

The family launched a GoFundMe campaign, hoping to hire a private investigator to investigate the case further.