Turkey Leg Hut Owner Nakia Holmes Arrested After Allegedly Hiding Suspect In Kidnapping Case

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

It’s been a rough year for Nakia Holmes and it just got worse.

The prominent owner of Houston’s once-popular Turkey Leg Hut restaurant has been arrested and charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive wanted for aggravated kidnapping, according to Fox 26 Houston.

Holmes was taken into custody on Wednesday after authorities allege she helped conceal Johnathan Saizon, a man facing serious criminal charges in Harris County. The incident unfolded at Holmes’ Cypress home, where law enforcement officers reportedly spotted Saizon at the end of her driveway.

This latest legal trouble adds to a tumultuous period for Holmes, who has faced mounting challenges in recent years. As previously reported by ESSENCE, Holmes announced her divorce from Turkey Leg Hut co-founder Lyndell Price in November 2023, citing emotional and mental abuse. The restaurant, which was once a staple of Houston’s Black culture, drawing celebrities and locals alike, has since closed indefinitely in late 2024 amid bankruptcy proceedings, health code violations, and mounting debt. Earlier this year, ESSENCE also reported that Price was arrested and charged with federal arson after allegedly orchestrating an explosion at a Houston-area bar.

Court documents describe a tense and confusing scene between Holmes and law enforcement on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by Fox 26 Houston. Holmes returned to her residence and subsequently left again with another individual. Officers conducted a traffic stop and questioned whether anyone remained at her home. Holmes allegedly stayed silent at first and then insisted no one else was inside her home when officers said they’d seen Saizon nearby.

The situation escalated during the traffic stop when officers received word that Saizon had been spotted jumping the back fence of Holmes’ home. Court records indicate that Holmes then changed her account, telling officers she had picked up Saizon’s mother. She explained that Saizon had alerted her to what he believed was a police presence nearby, asking her to look. Upon returning home, Holmes told authorities she was uncertain whether Saizon had fled or was hiding on the property.

Saizon faces aggravated kidnapping charges after allegedly attacking his ex-girlfriend with a tire iron and holding her captive for six hours. The attack occurred while Saizon was out on bond for previous charges, according to Fox 26 Houston.

Court documents detail that Saizon arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s home under the pretense of retrieving shoes. When she allowed him inside, he allegedly forced her into his vehicle and subjected her to repeated physical assault, striking her with both his fists and a tire iron. The woman was held against her will for approximately six hours before Saizon released her at a Memorial Hermann hospital, but only after she promised not to contact police, officials say.

Holmes, whose Turkey Leg Hut became a Houston dining destination known for its signature oversized turkey legs and Creole-inspired cuisine, now faces legal consequences for her alleged role in shielding a wanted suspect from law enforcement. The hindering apprehension charge stems from accusations that she knowingly provided false information to officers and attempted to protect Saizon from arrest despite being aware of his fugitive status. For many who watched Turkey Leg Hut rise to fame as a symbol of Houston hustle, Holmes’ downfall is just another reminder of how quickly success can turn into scrutiny.