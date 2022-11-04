24 Unmarked Tulsa Race Massacre Graves Discovered

As the city of Tulsa continues its search for the unidentified victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, another 17 unmarked adult burials were discovered there.
In a location west of the cemetery’s only known marked graves, those of Reuben Everett and Eddie Lockard, eleven fully exposed graves and one partially exposed grave were discovered.
Following that, experts discovered five more graves, according to an update from Oklahoma State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck. Hand excavation work is currently being done to determine which of those burials are candidates for exhumation.
A forensics team and other experts are helping to collect DNA samples from the exhumed remains. During the transfer of the remains to the forensic lab, a pastor or other clergy member will also be present.
The city stated in a news release that the excavation is anticipated to be finished by Nov. 18.
As part of its years-long investigation into the circumstances surrounding the 1921 attack on the affluent African American neighborhood of Greenwood District, the city started a second excavation on Wednesday. The district known as “Black Wall Street” was the neighborhood’s thriving business district and the surrounding residential area at the time.
The massacre was sparked by rumors of an alleged incident involving a Black teenager, Dick Rowland, who was riding an elevator operated by a young white woman named Sarah Page.
Over a century later, the last three living survivors Viola Fletcher, 107, Hughes Van Ellis, 101, and Lessies Benningfield Randle, 107, are seeking restitution from the city.