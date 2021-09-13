Defying Mask Rules on a Plane? TSA Says You’ll Pay Double the Fine.

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

“If you break the rules, be prepared to pay,” is the message President Biden and the Transportation Security Administration are using to those who refuse to wear a mask on flights.

Announced by the White House last Thursday, Sept. 9, fines will be doubled for travelers who defy the new rules, which went into effect on Friday, Sept. 10. First-time offenders will be taxed anywhere between $500 and $1,000, while those who wish to double-down on their disrespect, will pay between $1,000 and $3,000, according to a TSA release.

The new mask mandates are part of an action plan Biden revealed last week to combat the spread of COVID-19 by making testing more accessible and by strengthening mask mandates nationwide.

A rise in violent disputes has resulted in viral moments featuring angry travelers who have fought against wearing masks before boarding flights. The Federal Aviation Administration said last month that more than 70% of incident reports involve disorderly passengers on airplanes.