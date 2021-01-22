Trump’s Impeachment Trial Set to Begin Tuesday

House Democrats announced a plan to send the article of impeachment against Donald J. Trump to the Senate on Monday, January 25. The move will launch Trump’s impeachment trial, which is expected to begin on Tuesday, January 26 at 1 PM/ET. Trump is charged with inciting the insurrection that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “there will be a trial. It will be a full trial, it will be a fair trial”.

This comes a day after Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell proposed that the impeachment trial be delayed until February in order to give Trump and his legal team time to prepare. “We are respectful of the Senate’s constitutional power over the trial and always attentive to the fairness of the process, noting that the former president will have had the same amount of time to prepare for trial as our Managers,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement released today. “Our Managers are ready to begin to make their case to 100 Senate jurors through the trial process.” The trial’s Tuesday date will only change if senators vote to delay it.

One thing that could drive senators on both sides to delay the trial is the fact that the confirmation of Biden’s cabinet nominees could be stalled as a result. Senator John Cornyn of Texas, a member of Senate GOP leadership who is opposed to moving forward with the impeachment trial, said, “we won’t be doing any confirmations, we won’t be doing any Covid-19 relief, we won’t be doing anything else other than impeaching a person who’s not even president.”

Many lawmakers and politicians, however, believe moving forward with the impeachment is the right move. “We need to move past this,” President Joe Biden told CNN. “The only way for that to happen is for the trial to begin.”

Trump is now the only president in history to be impeached twice. In order to convict him, Democrats would need a two-thirds Senate majority. That means that if all 50 democrats vote to convict, at least 17 republicans would have to follow suit.