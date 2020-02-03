Tammy Ljungblad/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

President Donald Trump may need to brush up on football—or at least his Google skills—after tweeting out congratulations to the “Great State Of Kansas” after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure,” Trump wrote after the Chiefs’ stunning comeback victory. “You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!”

The only issue is that the Chiefs, of course, actually play their home game in Kansas City, Missouri, and the error—although quickly deleted and replaced with a correction—drew widespread disdain, as well as many a Twitter joke.

Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game and a fantastic comeback under immense pressure. We are proud of you and the Great State of Missouri. You are true Champions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri was one of those who jumped on the tweet, succinctly declaring, “It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot.”

It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot. pic.twitter.com/O1cAAOFsJ6 — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) February 3, 2020

Others quickly drew attention to the President’s old tweet, even sharing screenshots of the deleted post under the correction.

Donald Trump, as President of the United States, didn’t know that the Kansas City Chiefs were from Missouri and actually thought they were from “the Great State of Kansas.” That means he doesn’t really watch football and just pretends to care about the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/ATunoqVhYM — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 3, 2020

Make up your mind. Are you proud of Kansas or Missouri?https://t.co/lMbQKc2vs4 pic.twitter.com/mWMcSDN7yT — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) February 3, 2020