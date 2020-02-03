President Donald Trump may need to brush up on football—or at least his Google skills—after tweeting out congratulations to the “Great State Of Kansas” after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl on Sunday night.
“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure,” Trump wrote after the Chiefs’ stunning comeback victory. “You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!”
The only issue is that the Chiefs, of course, actually play their home game in Kansas City, Missouri, and the error—although quickly deleted and replaced with a correction—drew widespread disdain, as well as many a Twitter joke.
Former Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri was one of those who jumped on the tweet, succinctly declaring, “It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot.”
Others quickly drew attention to the President’s old tweet, even sharing screenshots of the deleted post under the correction.