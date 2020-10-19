Trump Mockingly Says Biden Will “Listen To The Scientists” If Elected

During an October 18 rally held in Carson City, Nevada, President Trump spoke on what Sen. Biden will do if elected president in November. Trump mocked Biden, saying that he will “listen to the scientists” and shared with the crowd that Biden will push for more lockdowns in the future.

Trump was physically present at the rally, which was held 16 days after he himself tested positive for COVID-19. Nearly 220, 000 people have died due to COVID in the U.S. alone. According to Huff Post, America has the highest number of deaths and cases in the world.

During the event, which was held outside, Trump also played into the fact that certain people have grown tired of leading limited, but safe, lives due to the pandemic. “If you vote for Biden, he will surrender your jobs to China,” he said. “He will surrender your future to the virus. He’s going to lock down, he’s going to want us to lock down.”

He then admitted that he is not completely listening to scientists and is prioritizing economic growth over their concerns. “He’ll listen to the scientists,” Trump said of Biden. “If I listened totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression, instead of, we’re like a rocket ship. Take a look at the numbers.”

Trump also took the opportunity to threaten that Christmas will be radically different if Biden is election, saying “The Christmas season will be cancelled” and “Look, remember I said we’re going to bring back Christmas? The name. Remember? We brought it back. Remember?” He is referring to the “war on Christmas,” which is centered around the idea that unnamed group of opposers are trying to put more focus on the term “the holidays” than “Christmas.”

It is important to note that safety is paramount during this time.