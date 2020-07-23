2 Cafeterias Close After Employee At White House Complex Contracts COVID-19

Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An employee on the White House grounds tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the closure of two cafeterias that are a part of the White House complex and are used by White House staff, CNN reports.

According to the report, the cafeterias are Ike’s Eatery, which is located in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, and the cafeteria in the New Executive Office Building.

However, an e-mail alerting employees of the issue noted that risk of transmission was low and that “there is no reason for panic or alarm.”

“The White House Medical Unit has already conducted contact tracing, and based off their interviews, they have determined that no EOP staff should self-quarantine due to exposure,” the email added, according to a report from NBC News.

AS CNN notes, this is not the first time that news of the virus affecting the White House has broken. Back in May, two White House staffers, as well as a member of the Navy who acted as Trump’s personal valet tested positive for COVID, raising concerns about the president’s own risk of exposure even as he continued to push for the reopening of the country.

That same month, Trump revealed that he had been taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure, despite the drug not being proven to do anything to combat the virus.

Just this week, White House Press secretary Kayleigh McEneny called Trump the “most tested man in America,” claiming the President was tested “multiple times a day.”

However, later that same day Trump said he didn’t recall taking more than one test per day, as CNN reports.