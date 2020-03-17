Trump Pushes To Send Checks Directly To Americans As Part Of Coronavirus Stimulus Package

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

President Donald Trump is pushing for a huge economic stimulus package in the light of the coronavirus pandemic, which will include not only supporting the industries hit most, such as airlines and hotels, but also sending checks directly to Americans.

“We want to go big,” Trump said on Tuesday at a news conference from the White House, the New York Times reports.

According to the report, Trump will ask Congress for about $850 billion in additional stimulus to help bolster the economy as businesses start to feel the blow of state-imposed shutdowns and other government-issued recommendations and ordinances to help curb the spread of the virus.

“We’re looking at sending checks to Americans immediately,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin confirmed. “I mean now, in the next two weeks.”

As the Times notes, Trump originally promoted a payroll tax cut holiday, but as that faces bipartisan opposition in Congress, and as the situation evolves and becomes more urgent, he has pushed Mnuchin to pursue more immediate measures.

“The president has instructed me [that] we have to do this now,” Mr. Mnuchin said.

The package will include payments to small businesses, as well as loan guarantees to impacted industries.

