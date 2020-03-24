Trump Vows That America Will Soon ‘Be Open For Business,’ Despite Warnings From Experts

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is apparently looking to return public life to normal, noting on Monday that he might encourage businesses to reopen and loosen federal guidelines for social distancing, despite various warnings from experts who are trying to stop the spread of the rampant coronavirus.

“America will again and soon be open for business — very soon,” Trump vowed at the daily White House news conference, according to the Washington Post. “We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself.”

Trump himself acknowledged that he was openly going against public health consensus, adding “If it were up to the doctors, they’d say let’s keep it shut down, let’s shut down the entire world . . . and let’s keep it shut for a couple of years…We can’t do that.”

Health experts widely agree that the only immediate way to slow down the spread of the viral novel coronavirus without a vaccine is through encouraging social distancing among citizens, and closing down non-essential public gathering spaces such as schools, offices, bars, restaurants and more.

British researchers warned in a report last week that without drastic intervention, up to 2.2 million Americans could die as a result of the virus.

However, as the Post notes, Trump is facing pressure as stock prices drop rapidly, and a surge in unemployment is all but guaranteed.

Trump insisted that the country will be opened in a shorter time frame than many expected, and added that his administration will be working on new protocols to allow economies outside of the so-called “hotspots” to go about business as usual.

ESSENCE is committed to bringing our audience the latest facts about COVID-19 (coronavirus). Our content team is closely monitoring the developing details surrounding the virus via official sources and health care experts, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Please continue to refresh ESSENCE’s informational hub for updates on COVID-19, as well as tips for taking care of yourselves, your families and your communities.