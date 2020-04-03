Trump Campaign Tells ‘Delusional’ Jeff Sessions To Stop Connecting Himself To The President

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump campaign has sent out a letter to Jeff Sessions, telling the former Attorney General, who is currently trying to win back his old Senate seat in Alabama, to stop using the president’s name for his campaign.

According to the New York Times, in the letter, Trump’s campaign chief operating officer Michael Glassner called Sessions claim that he is the president’s top supporter “delusional,” and slammed the former Attorney General for his “misleading” statements connecting himself to the president.

“The Trump campaign has learned that your U.S. Senate campaign is circulating mailers like the one I have enclosed, in which you misleadingly promote your connections to and support of President Trump,” Glassner wrote, according to the Times. “The enclosed letter and donor form, in fact, mention President Trump by name 22 times. The letter even makes the delusional assertion that you are President ‘Trump’s number one supporter.”

“We only assume your campaign is doing this to confuse President Trump’s loyal supporters in Alabama into believing the president supports your candidacy in the upcoming primary runoff election,” Glassner added. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

And it’s true. As the Times notes, Trump has endorsed former football coach Tommy Tuberville over Sessions in the Senate runoff, scheduled for July 14.

Seemingly buddies at first, Sessions and Trump’s bromance took a catastrophic turn when Sessions recused himself from the FBI investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 elections. In the end, the relationship rapidly soured, culminating in the president asking Sessions to resign in Nov. 2018.

When Sessions announced his senate bid a year later, he right away started invoking the president’s name.

“If I return to the Senate, no senator in the Senate would be more effective in advancing President Trump’s agenda than I would,” Sessions told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.