Tiger Woods Injured In Car Crash

PGA golf star Tiger Woods was involved in a single vehicle rollover accident in L.A. County early Tuesday morning. According to authorities, Woods was identified as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, which sustained extensive damages.

“Mr. Woods was extricated from the wreck with the ‘jaws of life’ by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in an official statement.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

According to his agent, Mark Steinberg, the golfer is currently undergoing surgery as he suffered multiple leg injuries.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries,” Steinberg said in a statement to AP News. ”He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

Aerial footage of the scene captured the damage of the car with deployed airbags and massive wreckage from the rollover on the hillside.

Photos from KABC helicopter showing visuals of Tiger Woods crash pic.twitter.com/fbDh4C8C2j — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) February 23, 2021

Woods was visiting the area as the tournament host of the annual Genesis Invitational golf tournament at the Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades. The visit also included filming with GOLFTV on Monday and Tuesday as part of his endorsement contract.

Congrats to @maxhoma23 on an amazing playoff finish and for making LA proud. Thank you to @GenesisUSA and everyone who has supported @TGRFound this year. Riv is a very special place and we already can’t wait to be back. pic.twitter.com/ew8S76L7gg — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 22, 2021

In his latest interview during a CBS telecast, the 45-year-old discussed his recent back surgery and his ambition for a speedy recovery with hopes to participate in the Masters Tournament in April 2021. When asked would he be present for the nearing tournament, the five-time Masters’ winner responded, “God, I hope so.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t Woods’ first high-profile car incident. On the morning of Thanksgiving, in 2009, the father of two lost control of his SUV and ran over a fire hydrant and hit a tree in front of his Florida mansion. In 2017, the golfer was found behind the wheel on the side of the road. Woods claimed that the negligence was a reaction to his back pain prescription medication.

As of late, officials do not know the cause of the crash and the incident is under investigation.