(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

As the final holidays of the year approach, news headlines are not slowing down. From new congressional maps being approved ahead of the 2026 midterms to grand juries determining whether to indict or not to the end of free entrance days at federal parks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth, a lot has unfolded. There’s even a new baby boy that was born on Thanksgiving Day.

Supreme Court Approves Redrawn Texas Congressional Map Ahead of 2026 Midterms

The Supreme Court clears the path for a new congressional district map to be used in Texas ahead of the 2026 midterm election after federal judges refused to approve it, stating there was evidence that the map was racially motivated.

This decision supports Republicans in expanding political power with the possibility of gaining five new congressional seats. The new map is a result of a letter sent by the Department of Justice stating that three congressional districts were unconstitutional, identifying them as “coalition districts,” in neighborhoods where non-Hispanic White voters are outnumbered by Black and Hispanic voters.

New congressional maps are typically redrawn every 10 years after new census data on population is released, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. That is not the case with the current situation in Texas. In November, the new map was not supported by federal judges Jeffrey Brown and David Guaderrama, appointed by both President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama. Judge Brown stated that the DOJ’s interpretation was not accurate and the decision for Texas to redraw its map was a result of the Governor telling the legislature to “redistrict based on race,” comments confirmed by The Texas Tribune.

Texas lawmakers and the Governor were supported by a 6-3 ruling that was endorsed by Justice Samuel Alito as he said “the state’s map was indeed based on partisanship, not race.”

Supreme Court to Decide on Trump’s Interpretation of Birthright Citizenship Order

The Trump administration has taken its fight to end birthright citizenship all the way to the Supreme Court. The justices will hear the case to determine who automatically gets access to citizenship at birth.

On January 20, the President issued an Executive Order attempting to define who should access citizenship in the United States, challenging the interpretation of the 14th Amendment that, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.” The decision in this ruling will be key in his immigration agenda.

Grand Jury Declines to Indict New York Attorney General Letitia James

Yet again, prosecutors have failed to prove wrongdoing in the case of New York Attorney General Letitia James, resulting in a grand jury declining to indict her. This decision comes a week after their first attempt was dismissed by a federal judge.

The initial charges were dismissed after the judge determined that the prosecuting United States Attorney, endorsed by President Donald Trump, was unlawfully appointed. Earlier in September, the President urged the removal of Erik Siebert, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Virginia, after he was unable to find substantial evidence to move forward with mortgage fraud charges against James.

The New York AG is listed among names considered to be political opponents of President Trump. In a September Truth Social post, the President pressed Attorney General Pam Bondi to take legal action against his political opponents.

Federal Agents Enforcing Immigration Policies in New Orleans

Dozens of protests against federal immigration officers have started in New Orleans as residents do not support their operations in the Big Easy.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry, however, welcomes immigration officers and says, “Louisiana will not be a refuge for violent offenders. We stand with our federal partners and the law enforcement officers who protect our people every day.”

Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Mayor-elect Helena Moreno are focused on the safety of residents in the city.

Trump Administration Changes National Parks’ Free-Entry Days, Removing MLK Day and Juneteenth

There’s a new addition to the Trump administration’s anti-DEI agenda: removing Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth from free-entry days at national parks.

The 2026 free-entrance days look comparably different from previous years with next year honoring more “patriotic” days including Constitution Day, the President’s Birthday (Flag day), Memorial Day and a few others.

The free days used to be offered to everyone, according to a 2025 announcement, however the updates have been made for the 2026 list stating that only U.S. citizens and residents will have access to the free days benefits. A nonresident’s fee will be required moving forward. The nonresident fee is in addition to the standard entrance pass.

Still Without a Real ID? No worries. TSA Introduces New $45 Plan

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announces a new $45 option for travelers without the federally compliant identification starting February 1. TSA states that wait times are expected to be longer for passengers without a Real ID.

AT&T Drops DEI Commitments

AT&T has deepened its commitment to rolling back its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, the company confirmed in a letter. This decision helped them secure a $1 billion deal with US Cellular.

The Federal Communications Commission threatened to block any mergers or acquisitions for telecom companies if they continued DEI programs.

Newborn Was a Surprise to Mother, Who Claimed to Have Found Baby on Porch

A Detroit hospital confirmed that a teenage girl gave birth to a baby she claimed was found at her front door. Peyton Peoples, the 16-year-old, was unaware that she was pregnant and was surprised to give birth on Thanksgiving Day. A TikTok video tutorial instructed the teen how to cut her umbilical cord.

Now, more than $36,000 has been amassed through a fundraiser on GoFundMe to support the new mother.