From North Philly To National Advocacy: “The Twin Sister Docs” Are Redefining What It Means To Care For The Culture

Photo Courtesy: The Twin Sister Docs

When Dr. Elana McDonald and Dr. Delana Wardlaw walk into a room, it’s more than a physician’s visit—it’s representation, familiarity and a reminder that change is possible. As identical twins and among the mere 2% of Black women physicians in the United States, they carry more than medical degrees. They carry the weight of a movement.

That movement includes tackling the deep racial disparities in health outcomes — especially for Black women. It’s a mission that takes on renewed urgency during Black Maternal Health Week (April 11–17), a time to spotlight the crisis and uplift those leading solutions. For the Twin Sister Docs, it’s personal and professional: rebuilding trust in Black communities, advocating for culturally competent care and inspiring the next generation of physicians.

“It’s extremely important for us to recognize that it’s such a small number of us. We are humbled to be in this position as a result of extreme hard work,” says Dr. McDonald, a board-certified pediatrician. She emphasizes the need to increase the representation of African American physicians, noting that the percentage has remained stagnant for decades. Dr. McDonald advocates for greater visibility of the existing 2% of African American women physicians and stresses the importance of mentoring to support and inspire future generations of Black medical professionals.​

Born and Raised in North Philadelphia and now practicing in the very neighborhoods that shaped them, the sisters are helping to rebuild trust in a healthcare system that has too often failed Black communities.

“The trust that we have been able to establish [is] because we service the communities that we grew up in,” explains Dr. Wardlaw, a board-certified family medicine physician. “We have that unique connection that we are still practicing in the areas that raised us, that helped mold us into the individuals that we are today,” she explains.

“As the old saying goes, ‘People don’t care what you know unless they know that you care.’ People really begin to appreciate that you are there to take care of them and that allows them to be able to listen and hear you clearly,” Dr. Wardlaw adds.

Their clinical work is deeply tied to the health and outcomes of Black women, especially when it comes to maternal health. Dr. Wardlaw names access to care as one of the most urgent issues. “Many of the issues that are related to maternal health, maternal complications are related to issues that began prior to pregnancy. Whether it’s high blood pressure, whether it’s diabetes, whether it’s lack of access to being able to have these conditions diagnosed, managed and treated adequately… access to care is huge.”

She also emphasizes the need for cultural competence among healthcare professionals — from physicians to administrators — and policy changes that support care before, during and after pregnancy.

Dr. McDonald sees the impact of maternal health disparities from the other side of delivery. “A lot of times our mothers may come in and they already feel like they have not been seen or heard,” she says. Her goal is to build trust and open communication, creating a stronger foundation for the entire family.

The sisters are also vocal advocates. Dr. Wardlaw recalls donating blood pressure kits and educating patients on diet and exercise. “We know that controlling these conditions and having people to have the information so that they can have a direct input on having an impact on their health,” she says. For Dr. McDonald, it’s about empowering her patients. “Bring me your questions. Write all your questions down… Bring them to me so that we can discuss them. We’re building a relationship together. It’s a partnership,” she adds.

Beyond the exam room, the twin doctors who turn 50 this year are investing in the future through mentorship. Their initiative, “Be Bold, Be Healthy, Be You,” brings health and wellness education directly into schools, starting as early as kindergarten. Through this program, they talk to students about everything from nutrition and mental health to social media habits and the importance of staying active. They also use it as a space to introduce kids, especially girls of color, to careers in medicine and science, letting them know they can be future doctors, too.

“We’re trying to spark the mind early on,” says Dr. McDonald. “And hopefully they will take it home… impacting families, therefore having a greater impact on communities.”

Representation, they say, is everything. “We did not have that when we were younger,” says Dr. Wardlaw. “So it is very important for the younger generation to see themselves and people who look like them.”

The sisters’ new podcast, “Twin Sister Docs,” takes their mission beyond the doctor’s office. It’s their way of breaking down health topics in a real, relatable way and offering info folks can actually use. They’re talking about everything from vaccines and obesity to menopause, cancer awareness, and how to spot fake health news. They’ll also get into everyday questions like,

Photo Courtesy Twin Sister Docs

“How much sleep do I really need?” and “When should I take my child to the doctor?” New episodes drop every other week on Spotify and YouTube, giving listeners a consistent dose of trusted advice straight from two doctors who get it.

“We’re not their specific doctors,” says Dr. Wardlaw. “But we give them information so that they can become more active in their care.” Dr. McDonald adds, “The podcast gives us a larger reach for people across the country who are not feeling seen or heard. We are providing another avenue of accurate, culturally sensitive medical information to take back to your physician to start a conversation.”

They also leverage their voices and experiences to drive systemic change from within. “We have to interact with institutions, making sure that their teams, everyone in their hospital are culturally competent,” says Dr. McDonald. Dr. Wardlaw expands on the broader perspective:

“Making sure that systems are adequately addressing the social determinants of health… those social determinants of health are different for various communities.”​

They are clear that the work is multifaceted and it goes beyond representation. It’s about impact. “If you understand the community that you’re servicing, then it’s easier to make a connection,” Dr. McDonald says.

And, as Dr. Wardlaw reminds us, the stakes are high: “Research shows that when African American patients have an African American physician in their community, they have higher life expectancies. So it’s a matter of life and death.”