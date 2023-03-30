Target’s Spring 2023 Designer Collection Features Vacation-Ready Looks From Fe Noel

Target

Following last season’s collab with Sergio Hudson, Target has announced its new batch of designer collaborations, all women-owned businesses, and among them is our go-to, Fe Noel. That’s right, Fe Noel, a “conceptual lifestyle brand created for the multifaceted women that embodies love for travel and style,” was tapped by Target to reign in Spring with style. The Brooklyn-based designer founded her brand at the ripe age of 19 as a boutique in her Brooklyn neighborhood for trendsetters and fashion lovers. Fast-forward a bit, she turned this boutique into a namesake brand that is very inspired by Noel’s Caribbean heritage of Grenada. The brand goes by the ethos of helping women embrace their feminine energy through passions like travel and a love for bold prints and vibrant colors.

“We’re living our Caribbean roots loud and proud, inspired by the natural resources around us. Fe Noel is about effortless luxury and seeing life in all its beauty,” said Noel via a press release. On Target’s site, she says, “Some of my favorites from the collection are the blue, green, and black PJ set, the orange swimsuit, and the cat eye sunglasses. There are little touches of Grenada throughout.”

Target / Fe Noel

Target / Fe Noel

Noel’s collection for Target features Spring/Summer essentials such as swimwear, pants, and coverups with bold and colorful prints and feminine touches throughout. Color-blocked stripes, knitted coverups, and strappy bathing suits are all we need this summer, and Fe Noel at Target is providing that for us all. Sizes range from XXS to 4x, with an accessible price point of $15 to $48, with an average of $35 and under.

You can shop the beach and leisure essentials on Target.com and in select Target stores on April 15th. Set your calendars because these goodies are sure to sell out.