Suspect Indicted In Fatal Shooting Of Rapper Takeoff

On Thursday, a Houston grand jury indicted Patrick Xavier Clark, the man who allegedly shot and killed Takeoff, outside of a Houston bowling alley last year.

Clark was free on a $1 million bond before receiving the indictment. Letitia Quinones-Hollins, one of the attorneys representing Clark, revealed that “the indictment was not unexpected,” adding in a statement, “When we get inside a courtroom and in front of a jury, where we will be able to put on our evidence and cross-examine the state’s witnesses…we expect the jury will come back with a verdict of not guilty.”

Twenty-eight-year-old Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was the youngest member of the Grammy-nominated rap trio Migos, which also included his cousin Offset and uncle Quavo.

Takeoff was leaving a private party at approximately 2:30 a.m. November 1, 2022 when he was shot in the head. Police said Takeoff was caught in the crossfire gunfire due to a “lucrative” dice game disagreement that he was not involved with and was merely “an innocent bystander.”

Clark was subsequently arrested Dec 1 after authorities alleged “that surveillance video showed Clark was holding a wine bottle in one hand when he fired his gun. Fingerprints found on the bottle were later used to identify him. FBI sources had also pointed to Clark as being at the shooting, according to police.”

Prosecutors stated that the 33-year-old DJ and night club promoter attempted to flee America before being arrested, allegedly researching the internet for ways to receive an expedited passport as well as utilizing fake plane tickets, allegations which defense attorney Quinones-Hollins has vehemently denied.

The next court hearing for Clark has been set for August 23.